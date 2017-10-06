Army identifies 3 Green Berets from Fort Bragg killed in Niger ambush

Staff Sgts. Jeremiah W. Johnson, Dustin M. Wright and Bryan C. Black, left to right, died of wounds suffered in a surprise attack in the southwestern part of Niger on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON – Three Army staff sergeants with the elite 3rd Special Forces Group were the American soldiers killed Wednesday when their patrol alongside local forces in Niger was ambushed by militants, the Pentagon announced Friday.

Staff Sgts. Bryan C. Black, Jeremiah W. Johnson and Dustin M. Wright, who were assigned to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, died of wounds suffered in the surprise attack in the southwestern part of Niger near its border with Mali in West Africa, according to a Defense Department statement. Two other American soldiers were wounded in the attack and one partner-nation soldier was killed, defense officials said.

Since 2015, 3rd Special Forces Group has focused much of its operations on northern and western Africa where they work hand-in-hand with partner nations to build their military capacity with the aim of promoting regional stability, according to the Army.

Black, 35, was a Special Forces medic from Puyallup, Washington, according to the Army. He initially enlisted in the Army in October 2009. His awards and decorations included the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Special Forces tab, the Ranger tab and the Marksmanship Qualification Badge for sharpshooter with rifle.

Johnson, 39, was a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist from Springboro, Ohio, according to the Army. He enlisted in the service in October 2007. His awards and decorations included two Army Commendation Medals, five Army Achievement, three Army Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Armed Forces Service Ribbon and the Marksmanship Qualification Badge – Expert for pistol and rifle.

Wright, 29, was a Special Forces engineer from Lyons, Georgia, according to the Army. He joined the Army in July 2012. His awards and decorations included the Joint Service Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Special Forces tab.

Wright, a 2007 graduate of Toombs County High School in southeast Georgia, had previously deployed to Africa, according to family members.

Ginger Russell, Wright’s aunt, told the Southeast Georgia Today News, that the family was shocked by the news of his death and has been left with “many questions.”

“Dustin was the most lovable, funny jokester who never met a stranger and would give his last dime to help someone in need,” she said, according to the local news website based in Vidalia, Georgia. “He made the ultimate sacrifice. He is our hometown hero.”

It remained unclear Friday what group launched the attack on the Green Berets and their Nigerien partners. Marine Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the director of the Joint Staff, said Thursday that the attack was under investigation and officials would not speculate on its nature.

McKenzie said it appeared to be the first time American forces had come under fire in Niger, where some 800 U.S. troops are deployed, according to U.S. Africa Command. Their primary mission is to support local forces fighting extremist groups including Boko Haram and al-Qaida in the Maghreb, who operate in the region.

McKenzie acknowledged any time American forces are deployed oversees they face dangers, even the potential to be attacked, but stressed the U.S. military mission in Niger is not a combat operation.

“We have a great opportunity there to do train, advise and assist [and] to do a variety of things with them to help them stand on their own two feet,” McKenzie said. “… Certainly to the soldiers in the fight [Wednesday] it was combat. So, I don’t want to dance around that.”

