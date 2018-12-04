Apple launches online store with discounts for veterans and those in the military

Apple has launched the Veterans and Military Purchase Program, which provides 10 percent discounts for servicemembers and veterans on most of the products it sells online.

The discount applies for veterans and current members of the U.S. military, National Guard and Reserve who buy items through the program. There are some restrictions: It's intended for items for personal use, you must be 18 or older and there are limits on the number of certain items for purchase. For example, one person can only buy — or order for a family member — three computer systems and three iPads in a calendar year.

Verification of service is required to check out. The offer is an extension of a previous program that was offered, but didn't have a dedicated online store, according to 9to5Mac. Military and veterans have been eligible in the past for purchases made in Apple’s store for government employees, which includes fewer products, and discounts in the 2 to 6 percent range, USA Today reported.

"We are deeply grateful to the men and women of our armed forces," Apple said in a statement provided to AppleInsider. "We are proud to offer active military and veterans a new dedicated online store with special pricing as an expression of our gratitude for their brave service."

Of course, consumers may want to shop around: Prices may be lower at some authorized resellers.