UN removes 4 envoys from Colombia for partying with rebels
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 5, 2017
BOGOTA, Colombia — The United Nations is removing four officials from its peacekeeping mission in Colombia following an uproar over a video showing observers dancing with leftist rebels they're supposed to be monitoring.
Thursday's U.N. statement promises "full impartiality" in its efforts to verify compliance with a deal between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia aimed at bringing an end to decades of bloody fighting.
A video of observers wearing U.N. vests dancing with female guerrillas at a New Year's party sparked an outcry from opponents of the peace deal. Both Colombia's government and the U.N. have called their behavior inappropriate.
Hundreds of U.N.-sponsored observers are being deployed across the country to receive weapons turned over by the rebels. Most are from Latin America though the statement mentioned no nationalities.
