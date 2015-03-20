UN ending 13-year military peacekeeping mission in Haiti
By AMIR VAHDAT AND JON GAMBRELL | Associated Press | Published: October 5, 2017
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A U.N. peacekeeping mission has helped maintain order in Haiti through 13 years of political turmoil and catastrophe is coming to an end.
The last of the blue-helmeted soldiers are leaving amid concerns that the police and justice system are still not adequate to ensure security in the country. U.N. troops reached a height of more than 10,000 in the aftermath of the devastating January 2010 earthquake.
The mission does not officially end until Oct. 15. There are about 100 international soldiers in who will leave within days.
The U.N. is lowering its flag at its headquarters in Port-au-Prince during a ceremony Thursday. The mission will be followed by a smaller U.N. operation consisting of police and civilians who will help support the country's justice system.
