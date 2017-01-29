Breaking News
Quebec police report fatalities in mosque shooting
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 29, 2017
QUEBEC CITY — People have died Sunday evening in a shooting at a mosque in the provincial capital of Quebec City, police say.
Authorities did not specify the number of fatalities
Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested.
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with victims' families.
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Twitter Sunday that he is deeply saddened by the loss of life. His office says no motive has been confirmed.
This story will be updated.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
For half a century, Dutch family has tended to grave of fallen US soldier
VA leader exempts many jobs from federal hiring freeze
Mattis calls for unity in his first address to the Pentagon
Kennedy: Serving as ambassador to Japan ‘greatest privilege of my life’
Another Navy officer gets prison time for taking bribes, prostitutes from 'Fat Leonard'
CIA documents expose internal agency feud over psychologists leading interrogation program