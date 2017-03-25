Mexican boat stopped for illegally fishing off Texas coast
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 25, 2017
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard has seized a Mexican fishing boat and detained its five crewmembers in a poaching investigation off the Gulf Coast waters of South Texas.
Coast Guard officials say an agency crew spotted the 25-to-30-foot boat illegally fishing on Thursday.
The Coast Guard says the men on the boat acknowledged they had been fishing illegally. The boat, called a "lancha" in Spanish, is capable of travelling at speeds exceeding 30 mph and is often used to fish illegally in the United States' exclusive economic zone near the U.S.-Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico.
The boat's crew was detained and transferred to border enforcement agents for return to Mexico. The boat and its fishing gear were seized.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Report of Japan training with US Navy in South China Sea draws Beijing’s notice
Unearthing atrocities in Iraq’s newest mass graves
North Korea says it successfully tested new rocket engine
French school shooting: 4 shot, 10 hurt, student arrested
US pilot describes challenges of bombing Islamic State
Air Force reverses course on education rule that blocked re-enlistments