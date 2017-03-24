Americans, Germans check out each other's weapons at training event

Staff Sgts. Omar Harris, left, and Adam Mainwaring help Cpl. Stefan Bilgen to the ground during a Taser demonstration in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Thursday, March 23, 2017.

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — U.S. Air Force Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors from the 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron hosted a training event at the Vogelweh firing range that gave the airmen and German soldiers from the 26th Paratrooper Regiment a chance to train with each other’s weapons.

After a morning classroom session on Thursday to familiarize themselves with the various firearms, the afternoon was spent sending lead downrange.

The Germans got to fire weapons from the U.S. arsenal such as the M9 pistol, M4 rifle, M249 light machine gun and M240 machine gun. There were also Remington 870 combat shotguns and an HP5K operational briefcase available. Both of those got favorable reactions, but there were more soldiers back in line for the heavier-hitting M249 and M240.

The airmen got to fire a range of German-issued firearms including the P8 pistol, G36 rifle, P7 machine pistol and MG3 machine gun. In addition to firing the weapons, the Americans were also given the chance to qualify for the Shutzenschnur, or German Weapons Proficiency Badge. Twelve of the Police Squadron members earned the award.

The day culminated in a short ceremony with certificates, mementos of appreciation and a Taser demonstration on three willing German paratroopers.