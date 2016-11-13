Amazon fixes glitch that kept Korea-based servicemembers from placing orders

SEOUL, South Korea — Most servicemembers can again place orders with Amazon after the online retailer’s website blocked some shoppers from completing their purchases for several days.

With the holidays fast approaching, U.S. soldiers and others who use the military postal system in South Korea were shocked to find themselves unable to order from Amazon.com.

The problem was limited to certain zip codes and appeared to mainly affect South Korea, although problems also were reported in Italy.

Servicemembers quickly formed a Facebook group to share information and coordinate their response. Many reached out to Amazon’s customer service department only to be told repeatedly about the company’s shipping policy and restricted items.

But the online retailer was listening, and the problem was fixed for most on Sunday afternoon.

Air Force Tech Sgt. Brandon Peterson, who is stationed on Yongsan Army Garrison in Seoul, said he first encountered the problem on Thursday.

“We finished watching all the election drama and then thought let’s just get our first big order of Christmas stuff done,” he recalled, expressing relief after he was finally able to place an order Sunday.

Troops, civilian employees and others based overseas depend heavily on Amazon.com orders and other online services that use the military postal system, which allows them to receive and send packages via the U.S. Postal Service.

Amazon did not immediately provide a formal explanation about what happened in response to a Stars and Stripes query.

“I’m so very sorry to hear there are problems with Prime shipping to our service men and women in Korea,” Tammy Ray of the executive customer relations team wrote in an email. “Since this is a unique situation, I’m collaborating with our transportation to work on a resolution. I know your wait has been frustrating and for that, I truly apologize.”

A person at Amazon who was familiar with the issue told Stars and Stripes that the problem was limited and occurred because of new updates to the APO, FPO and DPO zip codes.

The reason some could create a shipment and others couldn’t depended on the location of the servers that were used for the requests, the person said on condition of anonymity. Once the updates are registered throughout the system, everyone should be able to use the system as usual.

Those still having problems should try emptying their cart and closing the browser. Then open a new browser window and create a new order. Or send a help request via “contact us” on Amazon’s website.

