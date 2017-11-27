Airman who died in Lakenheath crash identified

RAF LAKENHEATH, England — Airman 1st Class Hayley Reynolds of the 48th Fighter Wing has been identified as the person killed in a car crash last week in Brandon, England.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Airman Reynolds and send our sincerest condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time,” 48th Fighter Wing commander Col. Evan Pettus said in a statement.

Reynolds, 21, from New Haven, Ind., had been stationed with the 48th Medical Group’s In-patient Operations Squadron since April of last year.

Reynolds was driving a Honda Civic early Thursday morning when it collided with a tree about a mile north of the Center Parcs village entrance, British police said. She was the only person in the car.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to dial 101 locally and contact the serious collision investigation team.

RAF Lakenheath is the largest U.S. Air Force-operated base in England, with 4,500 servicemembers stationed there.

