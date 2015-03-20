Wright-Patterson takes next step in developing 46 acres of Air Force land
By THOMAS GNAU | Dayton Daily News | Published: January 14, 2021
(Tribune News Service) — Developers, take heed:
The Air Force Civil Engineer Center and 88th Air Base Wing will host the first "virtual industry exchange"
The virtual exchange forum opens the door to the
Besides
Enhanced Use Lease projects can include hotels, business parks, solar arrays, sports complexes, energy and commercial mixed-use developments.
"The
The forum will focus on two tracts:
Parcel 1 Gerlaugh Farm Tract: 23.07 acres, 22.3 developable. This parcel is located outside the base perimeter fence.
Parcel 2 Area B Hilltop Tract: 23.92 acres. This parcel is inside the secure base boundary perimeter fence. However, that fence may be relocated, allowing Parcel 2 to be outside the base perimeter fence.
The
To register, search "WPAFB Virtual EUL Industry Exchange" on BigMarker.
For questions regarding industry exchange or registration, send an email to WPAFB.EUL@SpecProSvcs.com.
