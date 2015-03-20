Wright-Patterson has 'urgent' blood shortage
By BARRIE BARBER | Dayton Daily News, Ohio | Published: March 15, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — Wright-Patterson Medical Center has an “urgent” need for donors of O-positive and O-negative blood this week, medical officials say.
Anyone with a Department of Defense ID card, including military, civil service, retirees, contractors and dependents, may donate blood at the Wright-Patterson Medical Center, said Maj. Erica Robinson, 88th Medical Group chief of blood services at the base hospital.
The blood is used to sustain injured service members in war zones and also used in the hospital, she said.
Robinson said 44 units a week are needed to meet a quota.
Blood donation services are on the second floor of the medical center, 4881 Sugar Maple Drive. The donation office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
