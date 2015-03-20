Wright-Patterson airman pleads guilty to attempts to falsely obtain loans

DAYTON, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — An active-duty Air Force airman pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the use of other airmen’s personal information in a failed attempt to receive bank loans, testimony shows.

Airman 1st Class Mia Donte T. Knox White entered the guilty plea Wednesday during court martial proceedings before Lt. Col. Christina Jimenez, a military judge hearing the case at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Knox White, who joined the Air Force in 2014, was employed at the 88th Force Support Squadron at Wright-Patterson. Among other charges, she plead guilty to failure to obey an order or regulation and an attempt to steal money, Air Force records show.

Knox White told the judge in 2015 she made several attempts to use the names, date of birth and social security numbers of fellow airmen in an attempt to try to obtain over $20,000 through MidCountry Bank. She said she used a laptop to file online applications while she resided in base housing.

“I have no justification or excuse for what I did,” she told the judge.

A panel of military officers was set to determine the penalty for the guilty plea, said Wright-Patterson spokesman Daryl Mayer.

