Wilson vows to modernize Air Force, boost manpower

Heather Wilson, President Donald Trump's pick to be the next secretary of the Air Force, answers questions at a Senate Committee on Armed Service's nomination hearing on Thursday, March 30, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — Former U.S. Rep. Heather Wilson pledged to modernize the Air Force and boost its manpower during a mostly amicable Senate confirmation hearing Thursday to consider her nomination to lead the military service branch.

If confirmed, Wilson, a Republican who represented New Mexico in the House of Representatives from 1998 to 2009, would become the second consecutive woman to be named Air Force secretary.

During her testimony Wilson signaled support for Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Joint Strike fighter plane, the most expensive – and one of the most controversial – weapons contracts in military history. She told the Senate Armed Services Committee that older F-15, F-16 and F-18 fighter jets can’t be retrofitted with the same stealth capabilities as the F-35.

The Air Force Academy graduate also fielded questions about her own contract issues stemming from a consulting deal she signed with Sandia National Laboratories after leaving Congress in 2009. Sen. Jack Reed, the committee’s ranking Democrat, also asked Wilson about her role in a scandal involving U.S. attorneys during the administration of former President George W. Bush.

While in the House, Wilson served on the Armed Forces and Intelligence committees. She lost a bid for the U.S. Senate to Democrat Martin Heinrich in the 2012 general election.

Wilson, 56, is president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, a position she has held since 2013.

She told the committee she didn’t expect to return to Washington but agreed to do so when President Donald Trump asked her to lead the Air Force.

“I have been called back to service in a role I did not seek and did not expect,” Wilson said. “If confirmed, I will do my best to be worthy of those who serve.”

Throughout Thursday’s two-hour hearing, Wilson displayed the wonkishness she became known for during the decade she spent representing the Albuquerque-based 1st Congressional District in Congress. The former congresswoman bantered with senators about technical weapons systems, noted that military competition in space is heating up and vowed to remedy what she said is a shortage of 900 Air Force fighter pilots.

“We sometimes take for granted American dominance in air and space,” Wilson said. “We have a mismatch between our strategic objective and the military means we have available to confront threats.”

To that end, Wilson also urged Congress to repeal caps on military spending enacted as part of a 2011 federal budget deal. The law, called sequestration, limits the amount that Congress can spend on defense and on nondefense discretionary programs through 2021.

“I think it needs to repealed,” Wilson said. “It is it hurting the Air Force and our ability to defend ourselves.”

When Heinrich questioned his former New Mexico political rival on Thursday, he prefaced his inquiry by telling Wilson, “You certainly have impressive qualifications for this post.”

He then asked Wilson about her plans to boost Air Force staffing levels and how she would determine priorities for “growing and retaining pilot forces.” He noted that Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico is primed to take on more responsibilities.

“We won’t put any thumbs on the scale, and we’ll make those straightforward, direct decisions in the best interest of the country,” Wilson said.

Wilson also told Heinrich she strongly supports moving directed energy and laser systems, some of which are being developed at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, into fighter jets. The Pentagon has announced plans to do so by 2020.

In a March 22 letter to the Office of Government and Ethics, Wilson agreed that if she is confirmed to lead the Air Force she will resign from the boards of Peabody Energy and Raven Industries and divest herself of stock in 16 companies that do business with the Department of Defense. Some of those companies, including Raytheon and Honeywell, which won a contract late last year to manage Sandia National Laboratories, are among the Air Force’s largest contractors.

Wilson declined to comment Wednesday when asked by the Journal about the role New Mexico’s three Air Force bases – Holloman, Canon and Kirtland – could play under her leadership of the service branch.

Wilson did not face particularly fierce questioning from her former congressional colleagues, who included Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee. But they also didn’t let her completely off the hook.

Reed and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., each quizzed Wilson on the Sandia contract, noting that she filed sparse invoices for the work.

“This is a profoundly important issue for defense procurement,” Blumenthal said, holding up a copy of one of her Sandia invoices. “Shouldn’t we expect more from contractors than this nearly blank invoice? There is no way of knowing from this invoice what you did.”

Wilson said at the time that no one questioned her invoices at Sandia labs.

“I did the work, they were happy with the work, I complied with the contract, and I will expect anyone who contracts with the Air Force to comply with that contract as well,” Wilson said.

A 2013 Department of Energy inspector general’s report alleged that Sandia, then run by defense giant Lockheed Martin, had inappropriately paid Wilson about $226,000 in consulting fees beginning in January 2009, to lobby for Sandia to take on new assignments for the federal government. Sandia and Wilson have said no prohibited lobbying occurred.

However, Sandia reimbursed the government more than $226,000 for fees paid to the consulting company run by Wilson, who was not mentioned in the settlement agreement between the Justice Department and Sandia Corp.

Wilson also advised Lockheed Martin to try to convince the government that the Sandia labs management contract should not be put out to bid. The contract was eventually put to bid, with Honeywell snagging the multibillion-dollar management agreement from Lockheed Martin late last year.

McCain, a fierce fiscal watchdog who bemoaned bloated military spending generally during Wilson’s hearing Thursday, asked if she would want to put Air Force contracts out to bid if confirmed.

“Yes, when it’s in the best interest of the government,’ Wilson said.

Reed asked Wilson about a call she made in 2007 to David Iglesias, who was then New Mexico’s U.S. attorney. The call became a major part of a Bush administration scandal in which the executive branch was accused of trying to use federal prosecutors to go after political enemies.

Wilson said she called Iglesias to ask him about public corruption in New Mexico and has long denied trying to exert political pressure on the prosecutor. Wilson declined repeatedly Thursday to say who alerted her to the alleged malfeasance she asked Iglesias about.

“I didn’t betray them then, and I’m not going to betray them now,” Wilson said.

“I find it deeply disturbing,” Reed replied before ending his questioning.

