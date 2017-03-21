Photos
Vigil held in memory of Cannon airmen who died in training
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 21, 2017
CLOVIS, N.M. — Hundreds of people gathered in eastern New Mexico to honor three Air Force service members who died in a crash while on a training flight.
The Eastern New Mexico News reports that a crowd prayed, sang hymns and lit candles outside the Curry County Courthouse on Monday.
Also, Gov. Susana Martinez on Tuesday called for flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset to honor 1st Lt. First Lt. Frederick "Drew" Dellecker, Capt. Kenneth Dalga and Capt. Andrew Becker.
They were killed March 14 in a crash near Clovis Municipal Airport. They were 26, 29 and 33 years old.
Col. Ben Maitre told the mourners in Clovis that his unit is tight-knit so the crash last week hit hard.
