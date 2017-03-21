Photos Vigil held in memory of Cannon airmen who died in training

Residents who live near the 27th Special Operations Wing gather to show their support for the 318th Special Operations Squadron on March 20, 2017 in Clovis, New Mexico after three airmen were killed in a training crash.

CLOVIS, N.M. — Hundreds of people gathered in eastern New Mexico to honor three Air Force service members who died in a crash while on a training flight.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports that a crowd prayed, sang hymns and lit candles outside the Curry County Courthouse on Monday.

Also, Gov. Susana Martinez on Tuesday called for flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset to honor 1st Lt. First Lt. Frederick "Drew" Dellecker, Capt. Kenneth Dalga and Capt. Andrew Becker.

They were killed March 14 in a crash near Clovis Municipal Airport. They were 26, 29 and 33 years old.

Col. Ben Maitre told the mourners in Clovis that his unit is tight-knit so the crash last week hit hard.