Trump win could boost Wright-Patterson and local military economy

Donald J. Trump as commander in chief could mean a bigger military and an end to automatic defense budget cuts that would boost the Dayton economy, analysts say.

But while the Republican president-elect campaigned to end sequestration and increase the size of the armed services, many questions remain unanswered, said Michael Gessel, Dayton Development Coalition vice president of federal programs.

“He does not have a history of a policy background and that will make his future actions unpredictable as has been this entire race,” Gessel said Wednesday.

Among other unanswered questions, Gessel said, are how Trump will interact with Congress, how the a larger military will be paid for and what the final result will be on areas Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is most reliant—acquisition, research and development and education.

“We’ll just have to wait and see what additional statements he makes as well as what kind of political appointees he will put in place that will affect Wright-Patterson, Gessel said.

Loren B. Thompson, a senior defense analyst and an defense industry consultant, said a Trump presidency “will likely stimulate the Dayton-area economy, given his support for rebuilding the military and revitalizing U.S. manufacturing.”

With Republicans in control of both the White House and Congress, Trump’s win “probably portends an end to gridlock over defense spending” and lifting Budget Control Act caps on spending, Thompson said in an email.

“Trump’s win is good news for the Air Force, because he supports modernization of nuclear missiles and bombers,” Thompson added in an email. “He also favors increasing the size of the fighter force, the naval fleet and ground forces.”

Trump campaigned to add 1,200 fighter to the Air Force fleet, build the Navy’s fleet to 350 ships and increase the size of the Army to 540,000 active-duty soldiers.

He has called for investing in a “serious” missile defense system on Navy warships to counter the ballistic missile threat from Iran and North Korea; and bolstering cyber warfare capabilities.

On his campaign website, Trump vows to pay for a bigger military through “a full audit of the Pentagon, eliminating incorrect payments, reducing duplicative bureaucracy, collecting unpaid taxes, and ending unwanted and unauthorized federal programs.”

©2016 Springfield News-Sun, Ohio

Visit Springfield News-Sun, Ohio at www.springfieldnewssun.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

