Tinker Air Force Base opens drone engine maintenance center

OKLAHOMA CITY (Tribune News Service) — The U.S. Air Force and Rolls-Royce officially opened its first public-private partnership depot together on Tuesday to overhaul and repair engines that power the Air Force's fleet of Global Hawk drones at Tinker Air Force Base's Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex.

The opening created about 30 new jobs paying about $2.5 million annually, but officials with Rolls-Royce and the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex say that they hope that is just the initial impact the partnership brings to the complex.

The same type of engine, the Rolls-Royce AE 3007H, powers the U.S. Navy's Triton drone, and maintenance on those engines may be performed at the depot as well.

Plus, the same family of engines, which has a combined flight hours total of nearly 70 million hours, powers the C-130J, V-22 and commercial and business aviation fleets.

A news release from Rolls-Royce says the depot already has repaired one AE 3007H engine, which is about to be tested.

Meanwhile, nearly three dozen other drones using the engine are flying for the U.S. Air Force now. Each aircraft can fly for more than 30 hours at an altitude of up to 60,000 feet and handle a variety of different missions for the Air Force to support war fighters in Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom/New Dawn.

The drones also can and sometimes do support other humanitarian relief effort missions.

Initially, the depot will refurbish about a dozen engines a year for the U.S. Air Force.

©2016 The Oklahoman

Visit The Oklahoman at www.newsok.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

