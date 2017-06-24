Tech sergeant released from hospital after Thunderbirds jet accident
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 24, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio — A technical sergeant has been released from a hospital after an Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 left the runway and flipped over after landing during preparation for an air show in Dayton.
The Dayton Daily News reports Tech Sgt. Kenneth Cordova was released Friday night. It's unclear if the jet's pilot, Capt. Erik Gonsalves, has been released. Authorities said both were in good condition after the accident Friday afternoon at Dayton International Airport.
Officials say the Thunderbirds won't perform Saturday at the Vectren Dayton Air Show. No decision has been made about Sunday's performance.
The commander in charge of the Thunderbirds has said a safety board will determine the cause of the "mishap" that occurred at the end of an advance flight before this weekend's scheduled shows.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Inside the ICBM launch facility where a turn of two keys fires a Minuteman III missile
'You can hear the screams': Inside Yemen's secret prisons
Coalition planes strike most ever ISIS targets in May
Four Arab nations sever diplomatic ties with Qatar, exposing rift in region
USS Cheyenne makes port call in S. Korea amid tensions with the North
Following in their fathers' jump boots