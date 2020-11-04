South Korea-based airman found dead in his quarters at Osan Air Base

The main gate at Osan Air Base in South Korea is seen Friday, April 3, 2020.

OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea — A service member from New Jersey was found dead Monday in his quarters on this air base south of Seoul, the Air Force said Wednesday.

Senior Airman Richard Samaroo, 21, of North Brunswick, N.J., was found unresponsive at approximately 12:25 p.m., according to a statement from the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan. His death is under investigation, the wing stated.

Samaroo, an electrical power production technician, served in the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron and had been stationed at Osan since May, according to the wing.

“Our Mustang family mourns the loss of Richard,” said wing commander Col. John Gonzales in the statement, “Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.”

