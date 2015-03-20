Shaw AFB airmen accused in satanic graffiti incident at SC church

From left are Kayla Eilerman, Brandon Munoz, Daveion Green and Clayre Savage. Authorities arrested the four airmen for spray painting satanic symbols on a South Carolina church.

Four Shaw Air Force Base airmen accused of spray-painting satanic graffiti on a rural South Carolina church have been identified.

Kayla Eilerman, 18, of Ingleside, Texas; Clayre Savage, 18, of Port Barre, La.; Daveion Green, 19, of Leeland, N.C.; and Brandon Munoz, 20, of Baltimore are all charged with trespassing, malicious injury to a house of worship and criminal conspiracy.

The four were arrested Thursday and charged with vandalizing historic Salem Black River Presbyterian Church, which dates back more than 250 years.

Shaw Air Force Base confirmed Friday that the four accused are airmen.

"The United States Air Force does not condone acts of vandalism," said 1st Lt. Alannah Staver, spokeswoman for the 20th Fighter Wing. "Such behavior is not representative of the Airmen of Shaw AFB as a whole. We feel we are a part of this community, are proud to serve here, and we are disappointed to hear of this incident."

The alleged incident was discovered on Sept. 29 at 1:47 p.m., when a church member found the graffiti and reported it. Two other buildings also were spray-painted. Damages were estimated at $3,000.

A front door to the sanctuary was kicked in, but it did not appear anyone entered the church.

