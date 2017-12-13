Scott Air Force Base official under sexual misconduct probe

Col. John Howard speaks during a wing change of command ceremony on July 24, 2017 at Scott Air Force Base, Ill.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Scott Air Force Base officials say a commander who was ousted from his job this week is being investigated for sexual misconduct.

A base news release says details about the investigation of Colonel John Howard won't be released while it's happening "to ensure the integrity of the process." The Air Force Office of Special Investigations will head the investigation.

Howard was relieved of his command Monday by a general who said he'd lost faith in his leadership. The next day, officials announced his transfer to a position with the United States Transportation Command.

But 18th Air Force spokesman Capt. Ryan DeCamp told The Belleville News-Democrat on Wednesday that the decision was rescinded and Howard's status at the base hasn't yet been determined.

Howard has declined comment to the newspaper.