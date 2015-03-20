Scott Air Force Base commander meets with President-elect Trump

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — A Scott Air Force Base commander met with President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla. on Wednesday to discuss efforts to grow the Air Force, a spokesperson for the base said.

Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, commander of Air Mobility Command, talked with Trump about the proposed new Air Force One plane and future missions, said Col. Christopher P. Karns, director of Air Mobility Command Public Affairs.

The base's tanker force is fueling up more planes, averaging 500 missions daily, as military activity in places like the northern Iraqi city of Mosul increases, Karns said. The city is the center of an international military operation to defeat Islamic State militants. Scott Air Force Base personnel have flown more than 32,000 tanker missions associated with that operation, 90 percent of all tanker flying missions supporting the air coalition.

"It seems like every two weeks we're responding to a crisis or event around the globe," Everhart told USA Today.

Air Mobility Command ensures the U.S. armed forces remain constantly mobile, according to the base's website. Command personnel include active duty service members, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve and civilians. They provide airlift, aerial refueling, special air missions and aeromedical evacuation.

Gen. David Goldfein, Air Force chief of staff, visited the base over the weekend, Karns said, to thank Airmen and gain insight into the level of activity associated with Air Mobility Command missions.

Goldfein is asking for 30,000 additional active-duty service members to bolster Air Force personnel in the fight against Islamic State, the chief told USA Today.

"We just got too small too fast and we've got to grow," Goldfein said in an interview with the newspaper this week. "We're at a risk level I'm not comfortable with."

Trump also met Wednesday with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg at the President-elect's estate in Palm Beach, Fla. to discuss the cost of the Air Force One project, according to The Washington Post. Trump vehemently opposed what he said would be a $4 billion price tag.

Muilenburg said the project cost would come in "far less" than Trump's estimate.

Goldfein's visit to Scott Air Force Base was part of a five-day tour of bases across the county, USA Today reported.

Everhart has been commander of Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Bace since August 2015. His previous assignments include commander of the 18th Air Force at the base and commander of the 3rd Air Force at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, according to his online resume.

