Prosecutors: Journal details Offutt airman's slaying

OFFUT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — Prosecutors say a journal allegedly written by an Omaha man last year detailed how he killed an Air Force servicemember.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that a recounting of the slaying was presented Thursday in an Offutt Air Force Base courtroom.

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Airman 1st Class Rhianda Dillard was killed late July. She was found unresponsive on her bed Aug. 1. Prosecutors add that the handwriting in the journal matches that of suspect Airman 1st Class Timothy Wilsey, who went missing after Dillard's death.

An Air Force Office of Special Investigations special agent testified that the journal was found when then-20-year-old Wilsey was picked up by military and local law enforcement in Virginia nearly two weeks after Dillard's death.

Wilsey has been charged with premeditated murder and desertion under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.