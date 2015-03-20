Peterson Air Force Base airman from Oregon dies in Syria

Staff Sgt. Austin L. Bieren, a security forces airman, died while deployed to northern Syria. The Air Force said it is suspected he died of natural causes.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Tribune News Service) — A U.S. Air Force airman from Umatilla died Tuesday in a non-combat incident in northern Syria, the Department of Defense announced late Wednesday.

Staff Sgt. Austin Bieren, 25 was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, according to the Department of Defense. In a separate statement, the Air Force indicated that he may have died of natural causes.

Bieren was assigned to the 21st Space Wing at Colorado's Peterson Air Force Base, the department said in a news release.

According to a statement from Peterson Air Force Base, Bieran entered the Air Force in November 2010. He had been stationed at Peterson since June 2014. A memorial service has not yet been scheduled.

