Oklahoma City firm awarded T-6 simulator contract at Vance Air Force Base

ENID, Okla. (Tribune News Service) — An Oklahoma City-based company has been awarded a contract to maintain T-6 Texan II simulators at Vance Air Force Base.

Delaware Resource Group of Oklahoma LLC was awarded an 8-year contract for the Air Force Joint Primary Aircraft Training System ground-based training system for the T-6 aircraft.

The company will expand to seven additional locations in the United States, including Vance, which has 17 T-6 simulators.

The contract performance is set to begin April 1. The transition begins this week in Oklahoma City.

The T-6 is a two-seat, single-engine trainer used by the military to develop students’ basic flying skills.

“The award of the JPATS program to DRG is a testament to the hard work and dedication by our entire team,” said Brian Busey, senior vice president and COO. “As we head into our 15th year as a defense contractor we are excited to see our strategic vision play out in this market.”

“We are honored to train and support the defense and national security missions of the United States and its allies,” said Phil G. Busey Sr., chairman and CEO. “We are equipping uniformed service men and women worldwide to operate some of the most advanced technologies ever developed in defense of the United States.”

“We are also fortunate to continue to strengthen, grow and expand DRG in Oklahoma City,” said Busey Sr.

