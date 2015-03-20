No injuries, no active shooter at AF Academy after reports of shots prompted lockdown
By TOM ROEDER | The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) | Published: September 30, 2017
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported early Saturday morning that there were no injuries and no active shooter, after an alert had been made.
The Air Force Academy was placed on lockdown late Friday after a report of a possible shooter at the Academy's preparatory school.
Text alerts were sent to airmen on the 18,500-acre campus warning of the incident.
Text messages provided to the Gazette show the campus went on lockdown just before 10 p.m.
Security forces said they believed the incident was taking place at 5220 Cedar Drive, home of the academy's prep school.
The school has made headlines this week after five black students were targeted with racial slurs left on message boards outside dorm rooms.
The 240-student preparatory school is south of the main cadet area at the academy and near family housing communities. Neighbors in those areas were told to shelter in place.
Air Force officials will continue to investigate the cause of the reports.
