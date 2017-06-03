New Mexico delegation members: F-16s moving to Holloman AFB

F-16s at Hill Air Force Base, Utah on May 3, 2017

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation say the Air Force is giving the final go-ahead to move two F-16 squadrons at least temporarily from Hill Air Force Base in Utah to Holloman Air Force Base in southern New Mexico.

The announcement Saturday by Democratic Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and Republican Rep. Steve Pearce says Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson approved the interim relocation after an environmental assessment found no significant impact.

The F-16 squadrons are being moved from Hill to make room for new F-35s.

The New Mexico delegation members' announcement welcomes Wilson's decision, saying it means the F-16s will be based out of Holloman starting in late summer this year.

The announcement says the Air Force hasn't yet decided whether to make the interim relocation permanent.