New 436th Airlift Wing commander brings strategic and operational experience

DOVER, Del (Tribune News Service) — After four months, if there’s one word to describe how 436th Airlift Wing commander Col. Ethan C. Griffin feels about his job, that word would be responsibility.

Air Force leaders expect wing commanders to care for their people, to do their jobs safely and efficiently, to evaluate how their missions are being performed and to solve problems affecting those missions; his subordinates, down to the lowest ranking airman, expect to have the tools and training necessary to do their jobs and take care of their families, Griffin said.

“I really view it as a service-oriented position and a team inspired position,” he said, adding he’s one of many people working toward a common goal. “I view myself as a servant of our greater community here,” Griffin said. “I have obligations and I take those seriously, and at the base of them is taking care of our airmen.”

A part of the team

Inspired by the service of both his older brother and a World War II veteran grandfather, Griffin gravitated toward the military even before college. He graduated with a degree in architecture and recognition as a distinguished graduate of the school’s military officer training program.

“Coming out of high school, I was going to give it a try,” Griffin said, speaking of the beginnings of his career. “I got the opportunity to go down to the University of Virginia, and in that first year of ROTC, I found myself surrounded by some of the most character-filled, driven and capable young men and women [ever], and I wanted to stay a part of that team.”

Selected to pilot the then-new C-17 Globemaster III, Griffin held jobs of increasing responsibility over the next nine years at Charleston AFB, South Carolina, including a one-year stint at the Pentagon.

Leaving Charleston as a major, Griffin took on two years of advanced professional military training, that included 11 months at the Air Force’s School of Advanced Air and Space Studies. The school teaches strategic thinking in the areas of air, space and cyberspace power.



Griffin also looked into the future as deputy chief of a Pentagon division dubbed the “Skunks,” that examines how the Air Force will fly and fight in the coming years; he served as an advance agent for Air Force One operations, worked special missions for the Vice Chief of Staff and held a position in the office of the Secretary of Defense.

“I learned a great deal about attention to detail, and precision and commitment to excellence,” he said. All three are guidelines in his approach to command, Griffin added.

An extended reach

As the years progress, Air Force leadership has been spurred to consider the challenges presented by Russia’s attempts to re-emerge as a military superpower and by China’s expanding military.

Griffin defers to the nation’s senior military and civilian authorities on those questions, but is quick to point out how important Dover is when it comes to any extension of American air power.

With its fleet of 18 C-5Ms and 13 C-17s, as well as the largest cargo handling facility on the East Coast, Dover stands unchallenged in its ability to send massive amounts of manpower and equipment anywhere in the world for any reason, he said.

Dover “certainly provides our national leadership with capacity, capability and options in their national decision calculus,” Griffin said. “We have a varied and diverse mission set here, which would certainly support both the routine logistical flow to Europe and Asia as well as any humanitarian or other endeavors that might come up.”

The upcoming completion of a two-year project to renovate and expand the base runways will provide that capability far into the future, Griffin added, particularly as Dover regains some of its cargo carrying assignments, temporarily diverted elsewhere as the runway work was underway. Griffin even has had the chance to put his architectural expertise to work.

“The civil engineering team here is loving all the questions I put to them about school design and things like that,” he said with a bit of a grin.

Those talents also come to the fore, whether he’s helping his three young children with art projects or leading the men and women of the 436th.

“I’m always looking for opportunities to help shape, whether it’s in a briefing that we’re giving or whether it’s in a T-shirt that we’re designing for our staff, looking for ways to inspire and motivate our airmen,” he said. “And sometimes you can do that through art.”

In addition to seeing the runway renovations completed, Griffin is anxious to see construction of new schools for base dependents, a military transition summit later next year as well as an air show in August 2017 that will feature the Thunderbirds. The base already has sent teams to the squadron’s home base in Nevada for some initial planning conferences.

Dover also is one of several bases under consideration for the KC-46 refueling aircraft, although that decision still is pending, he said.

Delmarva is ‘fantastic’

As they are wont to do during any assignment, Griffin and his wife, Erin, and three sons, Cole, Talon and 14-month-old Paxton, make a point of experiencing the nearby communities.

Delmarva, he said, is “fantastic.”

“We’ve got a rambunctious household, three boys are a handful, and they always are excited about new opportunities,” Griffin said. The family already has traveled coast-to-coast five times during his career, giving his sons the chance to experience America; during their trip from Washington state to Delaware, Griffin took Cole and Talon on side trips to Glacier National Park and the Little Bighorn, among others.

When not working, Griffin enjoys cycling -- he’s looking forward to events such as the Amish Country Bike Tour -- as well as reading, working out, artwork, building and hiking with his family.

And he’s an admitted fan of just about anyone or anything struggling to reach the top: case in point, his favorite football team, the hometown Cleveland Browns.

“I love underdogs,” he laughed. “Being from Cleveland, you kind of have to.”

He’s been with the team through good years and bad, Griffin said, rattling off a list of Browns players who have come and gone over the past three decades.

“I’ve been there through it all,” he said. “It’s definitely shaped who I am. Made me tougher.”

