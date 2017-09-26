Nevada Air National Guard captain arrested after shooting

RENO, Nev. — Reno police say they've arrested a Nevada Air National Guard captain who is suspected of shooting a 16-year-old.

According to a Reno Police Department statement, 40-year-year James Upton was arrested on one count of battery with a deadly weapon.

Officials say the teen was taken to a local hospital with two non-life threatening gunshot wounds in the leg Sunday. The teen has been discharged from the hospital.

According to a police report, Upton and an unnamed neighbor began following the victim and other juveniles after they appeared to be engaging in suspicious behavior and cornered them near a park. Police say Upton shot the victim after the teen approached him in an "aggressive manner."

Reno police couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

It's unclear if Upton has an attorney.

