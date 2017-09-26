Quantcast

Nevada Air National Guard captain arrested after shooting

James Upton.

WASHOE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

By $content.organization.value.toUpperCase() Published: September 26, 2017

RENO, Nev. — Reno police say they've arrested a Nevada Air National Guard captain who is suspected of shooting a 16-year-old.

According to a Reno Police Department statement, 40-year-year James Upton was arrested on one count of battery with a deadly weapon.

Officials say the teen was taken to a local hospital with two non-life threatening gunshot wounds in the leg Sunday. The teen has been discharged from the hospital.

According to a police report, Upton and an unnamed neighbor began following the victim and other juveniles after they appeared to be engaging in suspicious behavior and cornered them near a park. Police say Upton shot the victim after the teen approached him in an "aggressive manner."

Reno police couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

It's unclear if Upton has an attorney.
 

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news