Nevada Air National Guard captain arrested after shooting
By $content.organization.value.toUpperCase() Published: September 26, 2017
RENO, Nev. — Reno police say they've arrested a Nevada Air National Guard captain who is suspected of shooting a 16-year-old.
According to a Reno Police Department statement, 40-year-year James Upton was arrested on one count of battery with a deadly weapon.
Officials say the teen was taken to a local hospital with two non-life threatening gunshot wounds in the leg Sunday. The teen has been discharged from the hospital.
According to a police report, Upton and an unnamed neighbor began following the victim and other juveniles after they appeared to be engaging in suspicious behavior and cornered them near a park. Police say Upton shot the victim after the teen approached him in an "aggressive manner."
Reno police couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
It's unclear if Upton has an attorney.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
N. Korean diplomat: US warplanes can be shot down after Trump tweet 'declared war'
US Navy’s 1st female 4-star admiral set to retire
Steelers’ Alejandro Villanueva: ‘I feel embarrassed’ by anthem foul-up
Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive for the first time
Poll: What do you think about this weekend's NFL protests?
Top US general voices support for transgender troops