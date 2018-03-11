Maxwell honoring Medal of Honor recipient
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 11, 2018
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery is remembering a Medal of Honor recipient on the 50th anniversary of his death during the Vietnam War.
A ceremony will be held Monday honoring deceased Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Richard L. Etchberger.
Etchberger died during fighting in Laos on March 11, 1968. He is the only person of his rank to win the nation's highest military honor.
A statue and memorial bench are being unveiled at Maxwell's Noncommissioned Officer School.
Etchberger was a radar technician manning a secret position that came under enemy attack. He received the medal for repeatedly exposing himself to enemy fire to save fellow troops.
Etchberger was fatally wounded after getting his remaining crew members aboard an evacuation helicopter. He was 35.
