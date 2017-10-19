Man gets 29 years in wrong-way crash that killed Air Force staff sergeant, sister

Then U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis Musumeci at RAF Mildenhall, England. Alexis and her sister Brittany were killed when Admerson Cleber Eugenio Vicente-Vicente drove head-on into the pair while driving the wrong way down a road in 2015.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida man has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for the wrong-way crash that killed two sisters on Interstate 95.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Admerson Cleber Eugenio Vicente-Vicente had a blood-alcohol level about twice the legal limit to drive when he drove head-on into Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexis Musumeci and her sister Brittany in 2015.

The sisters — ages 24 and 23 — were returning to their mother's Pompano Beach home after a trip to Universal Studios. The younger sister had just graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Vicente-Vicente apologized to the family on Thursday, adding that he wakes up wondering why he didn't die instead of the sisters.

The Sun Sentinel reports their mother Martha Canizares says she's "tortured" by their last moments.