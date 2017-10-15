Lockdown for vehicle crash lifted at San Antonio air base
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 15, 2017
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's Randolph Air Force Base has returned to normal operations after officials say they've been unable to find the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed through a fence at the base.
The base went on lockdown Saturday evening after Guadalupe County authorities say the stolen vehicle they were chasing tore through a base fence. Two men inside the vehicle were detained but the driver fled on foot. The vehicle was stolen from Harris County, about 200 miles to the east.
Joint Base San Antonio issued a statement Sunday saying an overnight search failed to locate the missing driver. An investigation is continuing and the two men detained have been turned over to the sheriff's department.
Randolph is among three military installations that make up Joint Base San Antonio.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Navy contractor who sold $19,000 binoculars for $100 will serve 15 months in prison
History and tech co-exist at Navy's oldest public shipyard
Vets, servicemembers come together to support EOD Warrior Foundation
California wildfires, now up to 100 miles wide, threaten more wineries
Kidnappers killed 1 child, raped wife, freed hostage says
Army fires 2-star general amid improper relationship probe