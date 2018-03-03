June tornado caused $20 million in damage to Nebraska air base
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 3, 2018
OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — The Air Force says a tornado that tore through a Nebraska base last June caused nearly $20 million in damage.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the damage included $9.4 million to Offutt Air Force Base's buildings and trees and slightly more than $10 million to at least 10 military planes — including two of the Pentagon's four "doomsday" planes. Those two E-4B Nightwatch aircraft serve as aerial command centers for top military officials in case of a catastrophic national emergency.
The roofs of 32 buildings on the base were damaged. Col. Dave Norton, 55th Wing Mission Support Group commander, says only 12 of the buildings received permanent roof repairs before winter set in. He says more than $5 million in repair work hasn't been completed.
___
Information from: Omaha World-Herald
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US, Afghan leaders agree on peace push, Taliban doesn't
Pentagon's new problem after years of crying poverty: Spending all the cash
WWII vet who spent 11 months burying dead soldiers to be honored at Patriots Day Parade
Alleged fentanyl dealer charged in Camp Pendleton Marine's overdose death
Dozens register as foreign lobbyists since start of Mueller inquiry, fearful of Manafort's fate
Returning to Vietnam: Day 7 — Marine recalls battle that claimed his best friend