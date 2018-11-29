Joint Base Andrews airman pleads guilty to sexually abusing child

GREENBELT, Md. — A U.S. Air Force airman has pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact with a child while at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

News outlets report 28-year-old Mitchell Oren Smith's guilty plea was announced Wednesday.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice release, Smith engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a child under the age of 10 starting July 2017 and continuing for a few months. Smith acknowledged photographing the abuse.

The release says that if the court accepts his plea agreement, he will be sentenced to between 20 and 38 years in prison. He will be required to register as a sex offender.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 15, 2019.

