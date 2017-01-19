In San Antonio, planes at Kelly Air Force Base turned into paychecks

Medical supplies are loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft from the 97th Air Mobility Wing Sept. 26, 2014, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Kelly Field Annex, Texas.

When the Wright Flyer took to the sky over Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, and became the first aircraft to make a powered flight, no one here could have imagined how an event so obscure and far away would transform life in San Antonio.

But the 12-second flight Dec. 17, 1903, changed everything — launching a revolution that brought the world intercontinental air travel, the decisive role of air power in war and mankind’s leap into space.

In San Antonio, planes turned into paychecks. A century now has passed since the Army scratched out a humble base and called it Kelly Field, a milestone celebrated Wednesday night in a reception that drew about 200 people to Port San Antonio’s headquarters.

“What Kelly did was offer people a job, a civil service job, that they would then train these individuals for and give them skills that gave them higher-paying jobs, and that process raised people and families into the middle class,” said Dr. Bill Thornton, a former San Antonio mayor.

“It was job training at a very high level, with good pay, good retirement benefits, and the chance for an individual to not only improve their lives but their families’ lives,” he continued. “And because of that, so many of those people who worked at Kelly, their children were the first ones in their family to go to college. Kelly raised the quality of life in our community.”

Wednesday’s reception launched a year of activities that will commemorate the base’s history and its transformation into the port, an industrial-commercial park next to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

A large cake was wheeled into the Port San Antonio headquarters boardroom with the words “100 Kelly Field” to end the brief ceremony. Kelly Field’s historic role was invoked by a series of speakers led by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio.

“This is a special place in the history of San Antonio and South Texas. … You remember the shock (in 1995) that Kelly would close” as an Air Force base, Castro said. “But the silver lining was that Port San Antonio would help the economy thrive in the 20 years since.”

“We should go after the best employers and the best jobs,” Castro added. “That’s exactly what Port San Antonio has been doing.”

Kelly didn’t look like much when it began as rows of regulation Army tents spread out over a vast field. The base, along with Brooks Field on different parts of the South Side, served crews flying and maintaining some of the first military planes.

Named for Army Lt. George E.M. Kelly, the first American military aviator to die in the crash of a U.S. military plane, its dusty 677 acres trained pilots for World War I. It would become a giant engine of economic transformation within a few decades.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff echoed Thornton in noting that Kelly’s civil service jobs allowed people to work their way into better-paying skilled positions, providing stability and good retirement benefits.

“It wasn’t just Hispanics. It offered everybody an opportunity,” Wolff said. “My dad worked there … pouring cement. So it was upward mobility for a lot of locals here.”

People came to call San Antonio “Military City, U.S.A.” for good reason — four Air Force bases and the Army’s Fort Sam Houston dotted the community.

None loomed larger than Kelly. It employed 25,000 people at its peak but had been a logistics center for decades, maintaining planes that ranged from the B-29 Superfortress to the C-5A Galaxy, a giant cargo jet.

All that changed in 1995 when the Defense Base Closure and Realignment Commission, which had drawn the resistance of crowds of supporters only a few years earlier when it considered closing Kelly, ordered the installation to shutter.

“As it all turned out, we’ve done very, very well,” said Wolff, who was mayor from 1991 to 1995. “But at the time it was a big shock, like somebody died in your family.”

Elected mayor only two months earlier, Thornton and other city leaders won a pledge from President Bill Clinton to give Kelly five extra years to operate, buying the city and thousands of Kelly families critical time as a new course was mapped for the old base.

The Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp. announced they would open maintenance, repair and overhaul centers at Kelly’s hangars, using some of the Air Force’s skilled former workforce for new Pentagon aircraft contracts.

The city established the Greater Kelly Development Corp. to begin Kelly’s transition to community control. Headed by ex-Air Force officer Paul Roberson, it got a new name in November 1999, the Greater Kelly Development Authority, and more powers as it marketed KellyUSA as an industrial park. Long negotiations for joint military-civilian use of Kelly AFB’s runway ended in 2001.

Roberson retired in 2001 (he died of cancer in September 2003) and was replaced by Bruce Miller, who had been CEO of Rickenbacker Port Authority in Columbus, Ohio, another Air Force conversion project, from 1995 to 2001.

The authority continued razing dilapidated structures and building new commercial-ready facilities. The industrial park changed its name to Port San Antonio in early 2006.

Throughout much of the period from 2001 to 2011, Port San Antonio was leased to capacity or near capacity. The base became a foreign trade zone, offering tax advantages to freight stored and serviced at the park. Customs services were added to attract more air freight.

A railport at the East Kelly end of the industrial park was built, along with warehouses, to become a distribution center. Rail deliveries grew in volume, especially as drillers in the Eagle Ford Shale area needed sand, pipes and supplies.

Meanwhile, the Air Force began to return to Kelly in 2001, mainly to the remodeled 452,000-square-foot Building 171. Numerous Air Force agencies that moved into the port’s large building included the 24th Air Force and its associated 624th Operations Center, but Port San Antonio has remained largely an aerospace industrial park. In 2011, Boeing began servicing some of the company’s new 787 Dreamliner passenger aircraft before delivery to airlines.

The port now is home to more than 70 employers and about 12,000 workers in a wide array of fields, and has a goal of attracting 5,000 more jobs by 2020. The biggest recent growth sector is cybersecurity, with firms at the port providing network security services to both the military and commercial firms.

Asked if the port can replace Kelly, Thornton said: “The key word is different. I think what San Antonio realized was, along with the life-changing, community-changing things that occurred with Kelly’s presence, there was also a huge financial investment that was sitting there that was about to lose its purpose.

”And that investment included runways, warehouses, highways and rail lines that all converged into that one specific area, so the challenge for us was, knowing that we weren’t going to go back to Kelly, is how to best take those valuable assets, manage them in a creative way so that we try to capture new jobs in an old setting that weren’t there before.”

