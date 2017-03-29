Former Minot commander promoted to brigadier general

Then Col. Jason Armagost salutes during a June 19, 2014, ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Armagost, who oversaw the B-52 bomber force at Minot Air Force Base from 2014 to 2016, has been promoted to brigadier general.

MINOT, N.D. — The former commander of the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to the rank of brigadier general.

The appointment of Col. Jason Armagost to the new rank was announced earlier this month by Defense Secretary James Mattis and confirmed Wednesday by the Senate.

Armagost currently serves at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska as deputy director of global operations for U.S. Strategic Command — one of nine unified commands in the Department of Defense.

Armagost oversaw the B-52 bomber force at Minot Air Force Base from 2014 to 2016.