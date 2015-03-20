First of 8 new aircraft to land at 908th Airlift Wing in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Tribune News Service) — Over the next six months, the 908th Airlift Wing at Maxwell Air Force Base will be replacing their fleet of C-130 cargo aircraft with eight newer planes.

The first plane is scheduled to arrive Thursday night at Maxwell from New York.

The 908th, Alabama's only Reserve unit has been flying the same Lockheed C-130 Hercules for the last three decades. The C-130 is a four engine turboprop transport plane, commonly known as the "work horse of the Air Force."

Col. Jerry Lobb, spokesman for the 908th confirmed Wednesday that the wing will be getting an upgrade with newer planes that have "less years, less miles and less hours" on them. The 908th planes have about 11,000 flying hours on each of them.

"Our aircraft happen to be the oldest in the Air Force inventory," Lobb said. "That's why we were selected by the Air Force for an upgrade."

The 914th Airlift Wing out of Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York is getting a new mission and will be replacing their current C-130s with the Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker, a military aerial refueling aircraft.

Their old C-130s that are the same make and model as the ones used by the 908th, but are four to six years newer will be flown to Montgomery. The eight incoming planes will replace the eight the 908th currently have including two dubbed "Roll Tide" and "War Eagle" that carry the state's college football rivals' respective logos.

The 908th's old, but still operational planes will be sent to the "boneyard" at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona where the Air Force's old military planes are kept for parts.

