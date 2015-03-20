F-16 makes emergency landing at Wright-Patterson

Two F-16 Fighting Falcons depart from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. on their way to their new homes at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., June 16, 2015.

A F-16C fighter jet made an emergency landing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base this morning because of a hydraulic leak, according to a base spokesman.

The jet was one of two from the Toledo-based 180th Fighter Wing that landed at the base around 10:15 a.m., Wright-Patterson spokesman Bryan Ripple said.

Firefigthers were standing by near the main runway as a precaution for the incident.

“The fire department did roll vehicles to the area as is normal procedure for any in-flight emergency declared by a pilot,” Ripple said in an email.

The jets landed without further incident. The unit is part of the Ohio Air National Guard.

In 2013, the airmen were temporarily based at Wright-Patterson for several weeks while their home runway was repaved.

