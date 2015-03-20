F-16 makes emergency landing at Wright-Patterson
By BARRIE BARBER | Dayton Daily News, Ohio (Tribune News Service) | Published: April 4, 2017
A F-16C fighter jet made an emergency landing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base this morning because of a hydraulic leak, according to a base spokesman.
The jet was one of two from the Toledo-based 180th Fighter Wing that landed at the base around 10:15 a.m., Wright-Patterson spokesman Bryan Ripple said.
Firefigthers were standing by near the main runway as a precaution for the incident.
“The fire department did roll vehicles to the area as is normal procedure for any in-flight emergency declared by a pilot,” Ripple said in an email.
The jets landed without further incident. The unit is part of the Ohio Air National Guard.
In 2013, the airmen were temporarily based at Wright-Patterson for several weeks while their home runway was repaved.
