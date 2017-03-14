Extraction wells working to contain Kirtland Air Force Base fuel leak

A fuel leak originated at a jet fuel facility at Kirtland Air Force Base and was first detected in 1999.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State environmental officials say tests have determined that two extraction wells near a Kirtland Air Force Base fuel leak in Albuquerque are capturing nearly all the contaminated groundwater.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Sunday that Diane Agnew with the New Mexico Environment Department discussed the test results at a public meeting last week.

She says the extraction wells are capturing 99.5 percent of the contaminated groundwater and performing as expected.

The fuel leak had originated at a jet fuel facility at Kirtland and was first detected in 1999.

Since 2015, Agnew says 152 million gallons of groundwater have been extracted, piped to a facility on the military base and filtered through granular activated carbon tanks.

Some of the treated water is used to irrigate Kirtland's golf course.