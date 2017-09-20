Ellsworth poised for next generation bomber
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 20, 2017
ELLSWORTH, S.D. — Ellsworth Air Force Base will likely be home to the next generation bomber currently under development.
U.S. Sen. John Thune says Air Force officials told him that bases currently home to units of the bomber fleet will likely be chosen to host the B-21 Raider. Ellsworth is currently home to the 34th and 37th bomb squadrons.
About a decade ago, Ellsworth was on a list of possible base closures. South Dakota's politicians fought to keep it open, given the economic benefits to the western region.
The Argus Leader reports Thune says the latest news assures the base will remain operational in the future.
