Eglin airmen and civilian workers clean the beach

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (Tribune News Service) -- Eglin Air Force Base's 96th Medical Group and civilian employees got together for the first time Saturday to make the beach friendlier to the environment.

About 60 military personnel, family members and base employees volunteered to pick up every little cigarette butt, soda can and other piece of litter they could find. They split up in groups of four and took on the military beach, Princess Beach, Beasley Park and along U.S. Highways 98.

"We are going to do this community effort quarterly," said Rocky Tasse, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1942, who helped organize the cleanup. "This will lay the foundation on how to coordinate in the future.'

Col. Jerry Cline, who also helped put together the community service project, said it was a perfect way to connect his unit with other employees on the the base and build strong relationships.

"We are here to make a better place to live in," Cline said.

First Sgt. Teresa Aguilar made it a family event in which participants could bond and help the environment at the same time.

"It's good to see civilian (workers) ... and active-duty (airmen) come together for a good cause," she said. "It was a perfect opportunity to come out and clean the beaches."

