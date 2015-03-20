Before deployment, Georgia school resource officer gets a parade

ATLANTA, Ga. (Tribune News Service) — A Gwinnett County school resource officer spent his last day on the job for a while, but not without students giving him a parade.

Ryan Buffington who works at several schools in the North Gwinnett High School cluster is being deployed in a few weeks to the Middle East. Buffington, a U.S. Air Force senior master sergeant, will be working with security forces. It’s his third deployment to the region.

On Tuesday, North Gwinnett Middle School gave him a parade. The student council waved American flags. The band played. Wednesday was his last day before the deployment.

Buffington, 33, who said he will be in a leadership role for the first time on this deployment, said he hopes his experience will set a good example for the students.

“I can show the students what that true definition (of leadership) is,” he said.

Buffington said the most difficult part of leaving his school resource officer position will be being away from students. He’s hoping to keep in touch with them.

Buffington, a father of two, is hoping to return in time to see his son enroll in kindergarten.

“The good news is I should be back in time,” he said.

