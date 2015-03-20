B-25s will rumble over Ohio once more

A B-25 bomber flies over the 2015 Joint Base Andrews Air Show in September. The owners of a B-25C bomber that crashed in a S.C. lake in 1944 and that was recovered in 1983 want to restore it a second time and find a permanent home for the WWII relic.

The anticipated rumble of 17 World War II B-25 Mitchell bombers will soar over Dayton next month to mark the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid, officials said.

The airplanes are set to fly over Memorial Park at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at 2:30 p.m. April 18.

Two B-1B Lancer bombers from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., will end the fly over, officials said.

Eighty U.S. Army Air Corps airmen flew in 16 B-25 bombers off the deck of the USS Hornet to bomb Japan on April 18, 1942, after the Dec. 7, 1941, surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, brought the United States into World War II.

The sole remaining Raider, 101-year-old Lt. Col. Richard Cole, plans to mark the anniversary in a museum ceremony.

Cole, a Dayton native who lives in Texas, was co-pilot to then Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle on the historic raid.

The B-25 bombers will be displayed 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 17 and 9 a.m. to noon April 18 on the museum’s airstrip.

About 20 B-25s flew over the museum to mark the 70th anniversary of the attack in 2012.

For more information on the event and activities, log onto http://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/DoolittleTokyoRaid75thAnniversary.aspx.

©2017 the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio)

Visit the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio) at www.daytondailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.