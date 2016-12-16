Aviation Hall of Fame enshrinement moving from Ohio to Texas in 2017
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 16, 2016
DAYTON, Ohio — The National Aviation Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony held in southwestern Ohio for decades is being moved to Fort Worth, Texas, for 2017.
The Dayton Daily News reports the annual ceremony held in Dayton since it began in 1962 has drawn hundreds of people to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in recent years.
Hall of Fame events have brought astronauts and Hollywood stars to the area that was home to aviation pioneers Wilbur and Orville Wright and is known as the birthplace of aviation.
The Class of 2017 will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in October.
The Hall of Fame's executive director says moving the event allows the national organization to have its brand elsewhere to help with fundraising.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Military targets handling of senior officer misconduct cases
Army-Navy rivalry takes center stage in 'America's Game'
Marine colonel at Camp Lejeune charged with sexually abusing child
Scott Brown garners Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s support to lead Veterans Affairs
Senator says Obama's Islamic State 'victory lap is very premature'
Marines ground Ospreys on Okinawa, blame crash on severed hose