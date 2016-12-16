Aviation Hall of Fame enshrinement moving from Ohio to Texas in 2017

DAYTON, Ohio — The National Aviation Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony held in southwestern Ohio for decades is being moved to Fort Worth, Texas, for 2017.

The Dayton Daily News reports the annual ceremony held in Dayton since it began in 1962 has drawn hundreds of people to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in recent years.

Hall of Fame events have brought astronauts and Hollywood stars to the area that was home to aviation pioneers Wilbur and Orville Wright and is known as the birthplace of aviation.

The Class of 2017 will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in October.

The Hall of Fame's executive director says moving the event allows the national organization to have its brand elsewhere to help with fundraising.