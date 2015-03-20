Airmen in Florida accept Alpha Warrior challenge

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (Tribune News Service) -- The Alpha Warrior challenge made its way to Hurlburt Field on Saturday, daring any airmen to take on the battle rig.

Alpha Warrior obstacles are designed to test every muscle in the body as well as a person's mental state. Saturday was the first time the challenge had visited the base.

"We are going to tour different Air Force bases and test it out," said James Anderson, chief of the community and business branch at Headquarters Air Force Services Activity in San Antonio. "We want to see what it takes to support it and how airmen like it."

The tour consists of a meet-and-great with the Alpha Warrior team and then the fitness competition.

"A lot of people have never seen an obstacle rig like this before in person," said Kacy Catanzaro, who hosted and introduced the battle rig challenge. "I am very happy to be here and hang out with airmen. We are giving them a break from work and letting them have fun."

Christian Farin said he has seen similar obstacles on television and couldn't wait to participate.

"This event is great to get the military community together and let out some stress," Farin said.

Marie Askfeldt was worried she wouldn't pass the first part of the competition, but said she would give it her best.

"It would be amazing if they brought something like this here permanently," she said.

