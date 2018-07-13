Airman dies of injuries after non-combat-related incident in United Arab Emirates

An airman died Thursday from injuries sustained in a non-combat-related incident on Sunday at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, according to the Department of Defense.

Air Force Staff Sgt. James T. Grotjan, 26, of Waterford, Connecticut died at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, a news release said.

He was assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina.

No other details were provided.

