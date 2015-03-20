Air Force veteran killed trying to protect woman in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Tribune News Service) — Family members and friends of Devin Wilson gathered in front of the family home in southeast Memphis on Tuesday for a candlelight vigil to remember the man who police say was fatally shot this weekend while trying to protect a woman being assaulted at an IHOP.

Wilson, 27, had graduated from Sheffield High School and had joined the Air Force at age 17, said his mother, Katina Rounds.

"I was proud. I was just proud he was trying to do something."

He would end up serving for four years, including a stint in Iraq, she said. He was a military police officer and very bright, she said, and he tended to think big: "If you had a steamboat, he had a yacht, even if he didn't have a yacht," she said, and laughed.

Wilson also had a wife and four children and is being called a hero for trying to help the woman.

Wilson's mother gathered his close family members on the porch and used a microphone and loudspeaker to address the family members and reporters present, thanking them for remembering her son.

"Any of us that know Devin know that the sacrifice he made, he would make it again if he had to... I won't make him out to be a saint, but I can say that his last deed was a good one. And that's something that we can be proud of."

Then she handed the microphone to a little girl in pink. "Tell them who you are," she said softly.

"Hello everybody," the 6-year-old girl said. "I'm Lauren Wilson, Devin's daughter. I have something to say." The girl slowly read text from a cell phone.

"Hey, Dad. We miss you so much," she began. "I don't have you here to kill the bugs or call me a Poo-Putt."

She said they wanted to call him on the phone. "Mama said you were in heaven... Connor keeps calling your name. Chloe too." She said she hoped she would meet him again in heaven.

According to police, a man came to the IHOP at 1277 E. Shelby Drive very early Sunday morning, just after midnight.

He got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend, an IHOP employee. The argument escalated and the man began choking her, said police spokesman Officer Louis C. Brownlee.

Wilson tried to intervene and the man pulled out a handgun and fatally shot him, Brownlee said. A security guard tried to intervene too, and the suspect shot him, too, though the injury wasn't critical.

No one has been arrested, Brownlee said shortly before 6 p.m on Tuesday.

©2017 The Commercial Appeal (Memphis, Tenn.)

Visit The Commercial Appeal at www.commercialappeal.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

