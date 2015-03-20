Air Force to hold Midwest City public hearing on new air tanker

Boeing and the U.S. Air Force successfully completed the first flight of the KC-46 tanker test program December 28, 2014.

U.S. Air Force officials will hold a public hearing Tuesday in Midwest City to discuss the potential environmental impacts associated with basing new aerial refueling planes at Tinker Air Force Base.

The Air Force has chosen Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina as the preferred site for the KC-46, which will replace the 60-year-old fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers, but Tinker is among a group of alternative sites that includes Grissom Air Reserve Base in Indiana and Westover Air Reserve Base in Massachusetts.

The public hearing will start with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Midwest City Hotel Reed Conference Center, 5750 Will Rogers Road. The presentation is expected to last until 6 p.m., and the public then will be allowed to ask questions and offer comments. The venue will close at 8 p.m.

To view the draft impact statement, go online or visit the Midwest City, Del City, and Tinker AFB Libraries.

Comments on the statement can be submitted electronically no later than Jan. 2, 2017.

