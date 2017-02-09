Video
Air Force test-launches Minuteman missile from California
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 9, 2017
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — The Air Force says an unarmed Minuteman 3 missile has been launched from California's central coast in the latest test of the intercontinental system.
The missile blasted off at 11:39 p.m. PDT Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base northwest of Los Angeles.
The Air Force says the missile carried test re-entry vehicles that headed for a target area 4,200 miles away to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean.
The Air Force routinely uses Vandenberg to test Minuteman missiles from bases around the country.
This test involved personnel from Vandenberg's 576th Flight Test Squadron and the 91st Missile Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota.
