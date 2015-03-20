Air Force secretary visits Whiteman AFB, talks modernization

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson talks to attendees at the Air Force Sergeants' Association conference in Reno, Nevada, July 25, 2017.

Warrensburg, Missouri — Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson discussed her support for A-10s, the status of other aircraft, funding issues, base closure and realignment, and modernization during a press briefing Tuesday following her first tour of Whiteman Air Force Base.

A-10s, F-35s, B-2s, B-21s

Talk of mothballing the A-10 Thunderbolt II has circulated for several years. Wilson said about 170 of the 700 A-10s put into service have undergone wing replacement and more wing work will occur, possibly affecting some of the two dozen Whiteman Warthogs.

“It is our intention to keep the A-10 in the active inventory for close-air support,” Wilson said.

Supporters include ground troops who rely on A-10s to fly so close to battle that pilots often see the enemy before unleashing heavy firepower.

“The A-10 has done a lot of great work for the Air Force and for the ground troops that we support. We want them to hear those engines and know that help is on the way, so we’re trying to keep them,” Wilson said. “Our five-year plan is actually to keep the A-10 in inventory.”

The concern is how to fund the A-10s in an era of budget cuts. At some point, Wilson said, the Air Force must replace the aging aircraft, with the F-35 stepping up. Based in Texas, some F-35s will go to other bases, she said.

“The next two bases we decide for the F-35s will be National Guard units,” Wilson said, “and I expect to get that briefing sometime this fall.”

The Air Force will look at facilities, personnel and other factors to pick F-35 bases.

The Guard and Reserve units at Whiteman are impressive, including those who work with A-10s, Wilson said.

“There are a lot of exceptional things going on at this base,” she said, from strategic deterrence to taking the fight to violent extremist organizations. “They’re pretty exceptional people. The other thing that really strikes me about this base is the integration of the active Guard and Reserve – probably a closer connection than I’ve seen anywhere else in the Air Force that I’ve visited so far.”

The B-2 stealth bomber will serve for years to come, but a replacement, the B-21, is coming in the mid-2020s.

“Our intention is to buy about 100 of them,” Wilson said. “My general feeling is that it is highly likely that if you have a bomber base now, you’re going to have a bomber base in the future.”

Established bomber bases offer the necessary workforce, infrastructure and airspace, she said.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, R-Missouri, an Armed Services Committee member, toured the base with Wilson. McCaskill said she felt encouraged by Wilson's support for Whiteman as a location for bombers that follow the B-2.

"That was reassuring," McCaskill, reached in Washington after the tour, said.

Whiteman personnel showed Wilson why the base is essential, McCaskill said.

"They did a great job in pointing out the continual self-improvement that goes on at Whiteman," she said, with base data showing maintenance methods that save money and allow the B-2 to operate at peak efficiency.

THE BUDGET CONTROL ACT

The Budget Control Act, or sequestration, limits the military’s financial options, which affect Air Force operations.

“Right now we’re likely to have a continuing (funding) resolution from the Congress that’ll take us through late November, early December, and if they put enough wiggle room in there for us, we can continue to do the mission without harming the service,” Wilson said. “If this goes on much longer, and if we have to comply with Budget Control Act levels, which means go back to the sequester, or if we have a continuing resolution for the whole year at last year’s levels, we will break this service.”

Lack of funding could damage mission readiness, she said.

“If I have to live with a continuing resolution at last year’s level, we’ll have to stand down flying for the equivalent of four months,” Wilson said.

Standing down means aircraft in hot zones would fly, but flights to train air crews would be cut by a third.

“We will be not trained for the missions that the country expects of us,” Wilson said. “We will have to put a freeze on civilian hiring. It will have a devastating impact … on our mission and the communities around our bases, so it is absolutely necessary that we find a way beyond the Budget Control Act.”

The idea that last year’s funding level is sufficient this year is wrong, with the Air Force too small already to do all of the required tasks, including building B-21s and upgrading the nuclear deterrence system, Wilson said.

McCaskill called the Budget Control Act "the burning issue." She agreed the BCA's artificial budget caps handcuff the military.

"We've got to give the military the discretion to cut where they can and to enhance where they need to," McCaskill said. "We cannot dictate from Congress that everything is cut across the board like the BCA requires."

Penny pinching is needed at the Pentagon, and on the social service side, to assure public funds are spent responsibly, McCaskill said. In addition, the tax code must be reformed to assure everyone pays their fair share for defense and social services, she said.

"It will be a non-starter with many of us if the tax reform bill turns into tax cuts for the 1 percent. ... We can't cut that corporate rate if we don't cut out some of the goodies that allow corporations now to avoid taxes altogether," McCaskill said.

Some Republicans appear willing to end a system that lets one corporation pay a 2 percent tax rate while another pays the full 36 percent, with families living paycheck to paycheck left out of the tax-cut conversation, she said.

"Tax cuts should go to those middle-class families that are getting no help," McCaskill said.

BRAC

Top Pentagon officials Tuesday backed Sens. John McCain and Jack Reed's call to establish a military base alignment and closure commission, or BRAC, in 2019.

“For the Air Force, what we really need is the authorization to do the full analysis of what is required for our infrastructure,” Wilson said.

If Budget Control Act caps are removed, then McCaskill said she would not rule out support for BRAC.

"The devil's in the details," she said.

McCain and Reed's proposal would have a greater chance to pass if congressional input is allowed, McCaskill said.

She said Whiteman would hold up well to a review of whether certain bases should close and missions moved.

"I feel very comfortable about both the profile, as it relates to the 442nd and the 509th, and what they do and how they do it," McCaskill said. "I never got any signals from anybody in the upper echelons of leadership in our military that would indicate that Whiteman would be a place that would be on the chopping block."

Under BRAC, Whiteman might be asked to take on more rather than fewer missions, she said.

"We've got a chance in Missouri to have that be the case with both Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman," McCaskill said.

Threat drives strategy, strategy drives force structure and force structure drives infrastructure, Wilson said, meaning the Air Force needs to focus on which facilities are necessary.

“We have some excess infrastructure, but it’s not clear to me how much because we’re actually prohibited from doing the full analysis,’ Wilson said.

MODERNIZATION

“One of the neat things about Whiteman is you’ve got so much going on here,” Wilson said, and referred specifically to the MQ-9 Reaper, a drone aircraft.

The Air Force has 25 drone squadrons doing 60 combat air patrols across the world daily, she said.

“That didn’t even exist 25 years ago,” Wilson said.

The Air Force is modernizing across the board with drones, bombers, fighters, space assets, weapons systems and updated helicopters.

“It really highlights why we need to get beyond the budget control act,” Wilson said. “The Air Force has not been modernizing at the pace that it needs to in order to meet the threat of the future, and our adversaries are modernizing, and they’re innovating faster than we are.”

McCaskill said Whiteman personnel shined during the tour.

"I was really proud of Whiteman," she said, and stressed to Wilson the community and base have a strong relationship. "I said you wouldn't find a community in the country that was more supportive of a base than the greater Warrensburg area."

©2017 The Daily Star-Journal (Warrensburg, Mo.)

Visit The Daily Star-Journal (Warrensburg, Mo.) at www.dailystarjournal.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.