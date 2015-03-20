Air Force secretary to visit Wright-Patterson
By BARRIE BARBER | Dayton Daily News, Ohio | Published: June 14, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson will travel to Wright-Patterson later this month, the military branch has confirmed.
Wilson, a former New Mexico congresswoman and a prior Air Force officer, was named to the top civilian post in the service branch in January.
An exact date for her arrival was not released.
“The Air Force secretary is the highest ranking official with the Air Force and she will be making many decisions that will be affecting Wright-Patterson and its missions,” said Michael Gessel, Dayton Development Coalition vice president of federal programs.
The secretary’s visit will give her a better understanding of what Wright-Patterson does when funding and policy issues are made, he added.
This will mark the first visit of a secretary of the Air Force since the former holder of the post, Deborah Lee James, visited the military installation last June to attend a ceremony marking the addition of a new hangar at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
Current Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein visited the base in April to mark the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Raiders bombing run against Japan in retaliation for the Japanese surprise attack against the U.S. fleet and American warplanes at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
©2017 the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio)
Visit the Dayton Daily News at www.daytondailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Accused NSA leaker may be treated harshly as an example, experts say
USS Cheyenne makes port call in S. Korea amid tensions with the North
Death toll from Kabul blast tops 150
No perjury prosecution over costly Denver VA hospital
Donated swim gear stolen from soldiers at Hawaii military compound
Lead detected in water at Navy elementary school in Japan